Real estate notes from The Oklahoman ...

Real estate notes from The Oklahoman for March 18, 2017

CBRE Group Inc. has put a 13-property "urban core" multifamily and mixed-use portfolio on the market for sale or recapitalization, including The Lift Apartments in Oklahoma City, for Indianapolis-based developer-manager Milhaus. All of the properties are new or recent construction with the oldest completed in 2013.

