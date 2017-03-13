Popular Chef To Open New Restaurants ...

Popular Chef To Open New Restaurants In Deep Deuce

News9 Oklahoma City

Chef Andrew Black, who was known for his role in re-opening the historic downtown Skirvin Hotel 10 years ago, plans to open La Baguette Express, Meatball House and More, and Grey Sweater Restaurant and Lounge. Black said two of the eateries will be patterned after two of his other restaurants in Norman, but the menus at 4th and Walnut will be more extensive.

Comments made yesterday: 24,648 • Total comments across all topics: 279,561,587

