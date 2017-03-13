Police Issue Warrant For Suspect In Fatal Shooting At Norman Apartment Complex
Norman Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in the fatal shooting at an apartment complex Friday night. According to police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Crestland at the Hillcrest Apartments, around 8:45 p.m. Two people were found shot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ...
|7 hr
|Death on 2 Legs
|26
|Wendy Teague
|Sun
|MHS1991
|77
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|Sun
|SuckItGoodBoss
|11
|Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broke...
|Sun
|WarForOil
|2
|Local Attorney Concerned About Errors In Shorte...
|Sat
|As I see it
|2
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Fri
|Injun
|18
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Mar 17
|Gilbert Johnson
|8
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC