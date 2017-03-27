Petition Launches To Change Norman St...

Petition Launches To Change Norman Street, Named After KKK Leader

Yesterday

Hundreds of people in Norman are joining a petition to change the name of one of the city's historic streets. DeBarr Avenue is named after one of OU's founding faculty members, who was also a KKK leader.

Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

