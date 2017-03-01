One dead in Pottawatomie County wildfire
A wildfire claimed the life of an 80-year-old Pottawatomie County man, and throughout the state, the fire danger remains high. News 9 interviewed Undersheriff Travis Palmer , who reported Johnny Watson had been clearing brush Friday when a fire broke out on his property.
