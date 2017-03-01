Oklahoma Vice: Unclear how criminal c...

Oklahoma Vice: Unclear how criminal case against Norman councilman will proceed

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

First, Welcome to Oklahoma Vice, a new blog I'm writing for newsok.com. I'll cover alcohol, tobacco, drugs, gambling and prostitution here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stylist Brandi McCoy 3 hr Jamie Dundee 2
Angela Lansdown Fat and Ugly 4 hr Jamie Dundee 1
Wendy Teague 4 hr Marcus Muench Sucks 66
Mike densman 7 hr We know 1
Norman tattoo 7 hr Sonny 1
Nathanael Kent Shaffer DUI arrrst (Apr '16) Thu Jamie Dundee 19
News Forecast predicts Midwest tornadoes, wildfires ... Feb 28 Duke defender 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Cleveland County was issued at March 03 at 2:53PM CST

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,284,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC