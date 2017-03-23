Oklahoma State Board OKs second non-urban charter school
For the second time in as many meetings, the state Board of Education approved a charter school application despite the local school board's objections. Last month, the Norman School Board unanimously rejected an application from Le Monde International School, a proposed charter school being pushed by parents in response to the district's decision to end a French immersion program last year at Reagan Elementary School.
