Oklahoma Senate Democrats call for immediate resignation of Sen. Ralph Shortey -

The Oklahoma state Senate Democrat caucus issued a statement recently through leader Sen. John Sparks calling for the immediate resignation of state Sen. Ralph Shortey . "In light of the disturbing evidence and charges filed by the Cleveland County District Attorney's office, Senator Shortey should immediately resign from his seat," Sparks said.

