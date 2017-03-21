Oklahoma Sen. Ralph Shortey to resign...

Oklahoma Sen. Ralph Shortey to resign, attorney says

Shortey, R-Oklahoma City, is charged with three felonies - engaging in child prostitution, engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church and transporting a minor for prostitution. He has hired Oklahoma City attorney Ed Blau, a former prosecutor, as his defense attorney.

