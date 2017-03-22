Oklahoma QB Mayfield faces uncertainty after arrest
Mayfield will practice this spring as Oklahom... . Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops talks about the upcoming spring football season Monday, March 20, 2017, in Norman, Okla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mailbox bandits targeting northwest Oklahoma Ci...
|18 hr
|smokeyandthe
|1
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|20 hr
|Alvin Boss
|18
|Edmond school alerting parents after attempted ...
|Wed
|overalreted
|1
|Wendy Teague
|Wed
|MHS1991
|78
|Review: Greg Earles Estate Sales LLC (Sep '13)
|Wed
|Sfair
|2
|Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ...
|Wed
|Mikey
|32
|Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s...
|Wed
|Alien Touch
|7
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC