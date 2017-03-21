Oklahoma pastor's daughter charged wi...

Oklahoma pastor's daughter charged with molesting boy

33 min ago

Oklahoma pastor's daughter named Stormy, 30, is charged with molesting a 10-year-old boy in her parents' home Alleged assault on 10-year-old boy took place in the home of Ledbetter's pastor father in October 2016 Preacher's daughter: Stormy Ledbetter, the 30-year-old daughter of an Oklahoma pastor, has been charged with molesting a 10-year-old boy last fall The grown daughter of an Oklahoma pastor has been charged with sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy in her father's house. Stormy Ledbetter, 30, was taken into custody on Friday and booked into the Garvin County Jail on counts of lewd acts with a child under 16 and forcible oral sodomy.

