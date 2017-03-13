Oklahoma lawmaker arrested on child prostitution charges
This undated photo provided by the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office in Norman Okla., shows Ralph Shortey. Oklahoma prosecutors have filed child prostitution charges against Shortey, a Republican state senator, after police found him in a hotel room with a 17-year-old boy.
