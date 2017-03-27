Oklahoma councilwoman: Rename street ...

Oklahoma councilwoman: Rename street honoring ex-KKK member

A city councilwoman is asking homeowners in an Oklahoma college town to rename a street honoring a prominent former university professor and Ku Klux Klan member. Norman Councilwoman Breea Clark has posted an online petition asking residents to help change the name of DeBarr Avenue.

