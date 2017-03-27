Oklahoma Business Briefs for March 31



Thrifty Pharmacy has joined four Oklahoma pharmacies collecting leftover household pharmaceuticals as part of a drug take-back pilot program. Designed and implemented by the Product Stewardship Institute and the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, the program offers state residents convenient locations to dispose of their leftover medications.

