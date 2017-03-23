Norman Woman Tweets Sen. Lankford On ...

Norman Woman Tweets Sen. Lankford On Plane

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A Norman woman was on a plane with Sen. James Lankford, so she decided it was the perfect opportunity to get some answers on health care. Kendall Brown was traveling from Dallas to Oklahoma City and says she has been trying to reach out to Lankford for several weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wendy Teague 3 hr Wendy Teague Snatch 83
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Sat Allahs pork rinds 21
News When was the first tornado warning issued? Sat dopplergangers 1
Bronze book 1889-1939 Central Star College Fri Lori 1
News OKC Man Arrested For Stealing, Pawning Tools St... Fri inventory 1
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother Fri Jamie Dundee 8
News State Auditor Releases Report On Oklahoma Count... Fri inventory 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Weather Statement for Cleveland County was issued at March 26 at 1:44PM CDT

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,832,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC