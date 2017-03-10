Norman teachers surprised with grants after foundation sees spike in requests
Teachers wondering if they were about to receive money for their classrooms filled a room at Norman North High School. "When I sit there and read the grants, I'm like give them all.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|Ateupcowgirl
|18
|Anna White-Steide (Sep '16)
|11 hr
|Uncle Bens Rice
|28
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|11 hr
|GiantClick
|18
|Jess Bruno KFOR Prostitute
|11 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|2
|Suspects In Multi-State Theft Ring Appear In Fe...
|12 hr
|lordsofrings
|1
|New Report Shows Okies Can Do More With House F...
|15 hr
|prevent
|1
|House Bill 1270 Requiring Verification Of Welfa...
|16 hr
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC