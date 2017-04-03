Norman Store To Sell Salsa Made By Mi...

Norman Store To Sell Salsa Made By Middle Schoolers

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

A salsa recipe they've perfected will now make its debut in a Homeland grocery store, and the whole business is run by middle school students. The afterschool program through Loveworks in Norman created an opportunity for students to work toward their business and culinary goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arrest Warrants Reveal New Details In Foiled Ra... 1 hr foiledandnotaball 1
Wendy Teague 1 hr Anna 3
Steve Pulaski, the Movie critic is a World-Clas... 3 hr Barry M 5
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up 4 hr GIlbert Johnson 3
Great Church in OKC Area Sun HiThere 10
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mar 31 Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
Illegal Roofing Crews and Homeowners BEWARE (May '10) Mar 30 Walkerroofing 263
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,954 • Total comments across all topics: 280,035,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC