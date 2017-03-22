Norman school board names new superintendent
The school board turned to one of the district's own Monday night, selecting administrator Nick Migliorino to succeed Joe Siano as superintendent. Migliorino, 45, is currently the district's assistant superintendent for administrative services, a position he has held since July 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wendy Teague
|12 hr
|MHS1991
|70
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Tue
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off
|Mon
|Pissed Off
|1
|Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Mon
|So many questions
|4,773
|Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb...
|Mon
|A California Girl
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Mar 5
|debi
|15
|State Rep. Passes Out Questionnaires Before All...
|Mar 5
|passedout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC