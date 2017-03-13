Norman Police Plan 'Operation Cadence...

Norman Police Plan 'Operation Cadence' Patrols Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

In an effort to prevent more crashes, similar to that one near Luther , Norman Police plan to hit the streets in full force this weekend. News 9 spoke with Norman officers, who say you can pretty much guarantee seeing an increased police presence on the road for St. Patrick's Day and throughout the rest of spring break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local Attorney Concerned About Errors In Shorte... 19 hr As I see it 2
News Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broke... 20 hr razed 1
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 21 hr Newt G s Next Rel... 24
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 23 hr Alvin Boss 10
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Fri Injun 18
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Fri Gilbert Johnson 8
FAA Accountability Board Corrupt (Sep '07) Fri LRB324 18
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,472 • Total comments across all topics: 279,661,579

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC