Norman Police ID Man Who Died Of Gunshot Wound After Shooting At OU Fraternity House
Norman police have identified the man who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after he fired shots at a University of Oklahoma fraternity house. Investigators were dispatched to the Walmart at 3651 Classen Boulevard about 11 p.m. Wednesday after reports of an individual with a hatchet destroying shrubbery outside the store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignmen...
|1 hr
|confused
|1
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Bishop Caractor
|482
|Wendy Teague
|3 hr
|Wendy Teague Snatch
|80
|Stacey Morrison Orr
|3 hr
|stoopsthumb
|1
|Forest Park Police Layoffs Take Effect
|3 hr
|anytrapwilldo
|2
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|14 hr
|Allahs pork rinds
|19
|Shawn Adams
|14 hr
|Shawn Adams is Dumb
|10
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC