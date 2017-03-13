Norman officer-involved shooting deem...

Norman officer-involved shooting deemed justified

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

About 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 20, officers responded to a call of a man with a crowbar attempting to break into a house in the 900 block of Garver Street. The man, later identified as Marc David Watson, 37, fled the scene and passed by Master Police Officer Joshua Hard, who had been responding to an unrelated call, according to police spokeswoman Sarah Jensen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13) 4 hr Jds wife 19
street outlaws 7 hr HOTRODLUV 1
News OKC Police: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested On Peeping... 17 hr hesaidhisnameistom 1
News Oklahoma Vice: Whatever happened to bookie Tedd... 19 hr viceonevicetwoand... 1
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 21 hr Them Too 12
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Sat Jamie Dundee 7
Wendy Teague Mar 11 MHS1991 73
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 279,540,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC