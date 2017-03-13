Norman Notes

Nine new soccer fields are planned for Griffin Park in northeast Norman, as well as a new indoor soccer arena. [Photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman Archives] Norman City Council members Tuesday approved a $761,000 contract with Planning Design Group to start the design process for the Griffin Park Sports Complex, a Norman Forward project that will add soccer fields and an indoor soccer arena to the park at Robinson Street and 24th Avenue NE.

