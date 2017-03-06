Norman man convicted in death of 2-ye...

Norman man convicted in death of 2-year-old

Read more: NewsOK.com

A Cleveland County jury Tuesday convicted a Norman man of first-degree murder in the 2015 death of his 2-year-old stepdaughter. Jurors deliberated about two hours before finding Tyler Jay Young guilty of killing Elizabeth Wess.

