Norman man convicted in death of 2-year-old
A Cleveland County jury Tuesday convicted a Norman man of first-degree murder in the 2015 death of his 2-year-old stepdaughter. Jurors deliberated about two hours before finding Tyler Jay Young guilty of killing Elizabeth Wess.
