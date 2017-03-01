NB I-35 In Norman Reopens After Semi ...

NB I-35 In Norman Reopens After Semi Crash

Police say a tractor-trailer crashed into a concrete barrier in the northbound lane of I-35 and West Lindsey St. in a construction zone. The northbound ramp from Highway 9 was temporarily shut down.

