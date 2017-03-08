Man Killed In Wrong Way Collision On I-35 In Norman ID'd
Robert C. Norris, 33, of Del City was driving a 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35. Norris then collided head-on with Paul S. Campbell who was driving his 2008 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on I-35. Authorities say Campbell, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|11
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Wendy Teague
|Sat
|MHS1991
|73
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Fri
|Ateupcowgirl
|18
|Anna White-Steide (Sep '16)
|Mar 10
|Uncle Bens Rice
|28
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Mar 10
|GiantClick
|18
|Suspects In Multi-State Theft Ring Appear In Fe...
|Mar 10
|lordsofrings
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC