Man Killed In Wrong Way Collision On I-35 In Norman ID'd

Robert C. Norris, 33, of Del City was driving a 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35. Norris then collided head-on with Paul S. Campbell who was driving his 2008 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on I-35. Authorities say Campbell, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

