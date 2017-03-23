Man Fires Rounds Into OU Frat, Found With Self-Inflicted Wound
Norman Police confirm a shooter drove a car through the back fence of the University of Oklahoma Fiji house overnight and fired several shots in the air and at the house. When officers caught up with the suspect not far from the scene, he was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
