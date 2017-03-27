Localized Flooding Reported In Norman After Heavy Rains
Officials are warning Norman residents to avoid the roadways as heavy rains flooded many roads near the University of Oklahoma campus and other flood-prone areas in the city. The university warned that Jenkins from Lindsey south to Timberdell was under water Tuesday night, as well as Lindsey and Elm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Great Church in OKC Area
|1 hr
|PassionateBeliever
|8
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|1 hr
|Fontaine
|28
|Wendy Teague
|7 hr
|MHS1991
|85
|State Agency Taps Into Rainy Day Fund To Pay Bills
|22 hr
|mybestfriend
|1
|OKC Man Accused Of Fataly Shooting Neighbor's Dog
|23 hr
|mybestfriend
|1
|CAIR-OK to Present 'Oklahoma Muslim of the Year...
|Tue
|bridgeospies
|1
|Proposed Warren Theater pushes ahead, despite o...
|Tue
|dontgetit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC