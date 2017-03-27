Localized Flooding Reported In Norman...

Localized Flooding Reported In Norman After Heavy Rains

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Officials are warning Norman residents to avoid the roadways as heavy rains flooded many roads near the University of Oklahoma campus and other flood-prone areas in the city. The university warned that Jenkins from Lindsey south to Timberdell was under water Tuesday night, as well as Lindsey and Elm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Great Church in OKC Area 1 hr PassionateBeliever 8
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... 1 hr Fontaine 28
Wendy Teague 7 hr MHS1991 85
News State Agency Taps Into Rainy Day Fund To Pay Bills 22 hr mybestfriend 1
News OKC Man Accused Of Fataly Shooting Neighbor's Dog 23 hr mybestfriend 1
News CAIR-OK to Present 'Oklahoma Muslim of the Year... Tue bridgeospies 1
News Proposed Warren Theater pushes ahead, despite o... Tue dontgetit 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,911,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC