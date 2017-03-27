Legislature approves $34 million fund...

Legislature approves $34 million funding infusion for DHS -

1 hr ago Read more: Durant Daily Democrat

The Oklahoma Legislature has approved a measure to immediately provide $34 million in funding to the Department of Human Services to prevent worker furloughs and provider rate cuts. The bills approved Monday by House and Senate committees would tap about $30 million from the state's Unclaimed Property Fund and another $4 million from the Rainy Day Fund.

