Lawmaker charged with child prostitution filed odd bills
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lawmaker charged with child prostitution filed ...
|3 hr
|wrongsideoffence
|2
|Okla. state senator accused of trying to have s...
|3 hr
|Mikey
|2
|Animal Welfare Groups Investigate Blanchard Pro...
|3 hr
|wrongsideoffence
|1
|Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ...
|6 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|31
|5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim...
|6 hr
|Alvin Boss
|16
|Oklahoma man leads authorities on 80-mile pursuit
|14 hr
|grandtheftauto
|1
|Shortey's Resignation Expected Wednesday
|15 hr
|soonforgotten
|1
