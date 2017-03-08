Jury Finds Man Guilty Of First-Degree...

Jury Finds Man Guilty Of First-Degree Murder In Norman Child Abuse Case

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said that a jury has found Tyler Young guilty Tuesday in the first-degree murder of his stepdaughter. The jury is still deliberating a sentencing recommendation.

