Jonathan Fowler to receive Plaza Dist...

Jonathan Fowler to receive Plaza District Association's 2017 Urban Pioneer Award

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Jonathan Fowler receives the Earl Sneed Business in Arts Award on behalf of Fowler Automotive from Amber Sharples, executive director of the Oklahoma Arts Council, during the Governor's Arts Awards on the fourth floor rotunda of the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wendy Teague 21 hr MHS1991 70
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Tue Rabbeen Al Jihad 6
Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off Mar 6 Pissed Off 1
News Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09) Mar 6 So many questions 4,773
Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb... Mar 6 A California Girl 1
News OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07) Mar 5 debi 15
News State Rep. Passes Out Questionnaires Before All... Mar 5 passedout 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Cleveland County was issued at March 08 at 3:58PM CST

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,778 • Total comments across all topics: 279,406,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC