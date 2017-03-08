Joe Mixon Reportedly Met with Bengals...

Joe Mixon Reportedly Met with Bengals, Browns, Lions, Saints Ahead of Pro Day

Prior to Oklahoma's pro day on Wednesday, former Sooners running back Joe Mixon reportedly met with multiple teams Tuesday night. According to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala , Mixon held private meetings with the Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

