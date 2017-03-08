Joe Mixon Reportedly Met with Bengals, Browns, Lions, Saints Ahead of Pro Day
Prior to Oklahoma's pro day on Wednesday, former Sooners running back Joe Mixon reportedly met with multiple teams Tuesday night. According to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala , Mixon held private meetings with the Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wendy Teague
|16 hr
|MHS1991
|70
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Tue
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|6
|Indian Nation Turnpike Rip Off
|Mon
|Pissed Off
|1
|Missing Eufaula family - KFOR (Dec '09)
|Mon
|So many questions
|4,773
|Trying to remember an Oklahoma food for my husb...
|Mon
|A California Girl
|1
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Mar 5
|debi
|15
|State Rep. Passes Out Questionnaires Before All...
|Mar 5
|passedout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC