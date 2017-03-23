Jammed gun saved lives in Oklahoma fraternity shooting
Jammed gun may have saved lives in Oklahoma fraternity shooting after rap-obsessed student 'fired rounds at house' before killing himself A jammed gun may have saved the lives of members of an Oklahoma fraternity after a rap-obsessed student allegedly fired rounds at the house before he killed himself. Vincent Valentin was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, nearby the Oklahoma University fraternity house where he reportedly fired a gun after barreling his truck through the backyard fence on Wednesday.
