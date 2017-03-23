Jammed gun saved lives in Oklahoma fr...

Jammed gun saved lives in Oklahoma fraternity shooting

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Jammed gun may have saved lives in Oklahoma fraternity shooting after rap-obsessed student 'fired rounds at house' before killing himself A jammed gun may have saved the lives of members of an Oklahoma fraternity after a rap-obsessed student allegedly fired rounds at the house before he killed himself. Vincent Valentin was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, nearby the Oklahoma University fraternity house where he reportedly fired a gun after barreling his truck through the backyard fence on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wendy Teague 8 hr Wendy Teague Snatch 83
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Sat Allahs pork rinds 21
News When was the first tornado warning issued? Sat dopplergangers 1
Bronze book 1889-1939 Central Star College Fri Lori 1
News OKC Man Arrested For Stealing, Pawning Tools St... Fri inventory 1
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother Fri Jamie Dundee 8
News State Auditor Releases Report On Oklahoma Count... Fri inventory 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Weather Statement for Cleveland County was issued at March 26 at 6:11PM CDT

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,379 • Total comments across all topics: 279,837,351

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC