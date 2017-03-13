J.D. Younger new Edmond police chief

J.D. Younger, a 23-year veteran of the Norman Police Department, was named Edmond police chief Tuesday, succeeding Bob Ricks who retired last month. During a news conference at the Public Safety Center, City Manager Larry Stevens said the search drew 100 resumes and was narrowed to four finalists with help from a search committee consisting of community leaders Avila Williams, M.T. Berry, Cynthia Rolfe, Bret Towne and Ken Moore, and city staff members.

