Independent comics creators coming to...

Independent comics creators coming to All-Star Comics

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Indie creators are coming from around Oklahoma -- and even as far as Los Angeles -- for an indie show on the store floor of All-Star Comics, 6900 N May Ave. "We had kind of wanted to do something for a while in Oklahoma, and we kind of brainstormed this idea," Sanders said. Rising Sun's titles include the all-ages title "Armadillo Justice," in which armadillos fight off evil ants trying to take over the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anna White-Steide (Sep '16) 5 hr Uncle Bens Rice 28
Stylist Brandi McCoy 5 hr GiantClick 18
Jess Bruno KFOR Prostitute 5 hr Jamie Dundee 2
News Suspects In Multi-State Theft Ring Appear In Fe... 6 hr lordsofrings 1
News New Report Shows Okies Can Do More With House F... 9 hr prevent 1
News House Bill 1270 Requiring Verification Of Welfa... 10 hr Texxy 1
Wendy Teague Thu Marcus Muench is ... 72
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,807 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC