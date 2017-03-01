How to get help in Oklahoma for loved...

How to get help in Oklahoma for loved ones struggling with addiction

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

There were nearly 3,900 unintentional poisoning deaths in Oklahoma from 2007 to 2012, and four out of five deaths involved at least one prescription drug. When looking for treatment, one of the easiest things you can do to learn about your options is to call 211.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Angela Lansdown: Ugly and Sad 27 min Mrs Metheny 3
Wendy Teague 2 hr MHS1991 63
Laing Morey Ho Ho Ho 2 hr Jamie Dundee 7
Anna White-Steide 2 hr Brett Haynie 27
News Court upholds murder conviction of Oklahoma Cit... 3 hr cantseeu 2
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... 4 hr haveyoueverseenth... 1
News State says keep Woody Guthrie image off Oklahom... 6 hr projectedpast 1
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,583 • Total comments across all topics: 279,237,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC