Former Senator Shortey scheduled for ...

Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignment today on child prostitution charges

There are 1 comment on the KSWO story from 7 hrs ago, titled Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignment today on child prostitution charges.

NORMAN, OK Ralph Shortey is expected to appear in court this afternoon on the three child prostitution counts he was charged with last week in Cleveland County. Shortey, 35, faces three felony counts of engaging in child prostitution, engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church, and transporting a minor for prostitution or lewdness.

confused

Norcross, GA

#1 7 hrs ago
How do we know it wasn't God's will? Is it because the prostitute lacked a uterus?
