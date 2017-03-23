Former Oklahoma senator in court for child prostitution case
Former Oklahoma State Sen. Ralph Shortey, right, makes his first court appearance with his lawyer Ed Blau at the Cleveland County Courthouse on Friday, March 24, 2017, in Norman, Okla. Shortey is charged with child prostitution involving a 17-year-old boy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wendy Teague
|12 hr
|Wendy Teague Snatch
|83
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|Sat
|Allahs pork rinds
|21
|When was the first tornado warning issued?
|Sat
|dopplergangers
|1
|Bronze book 1889-1939 Central Star College
|Fri
|Lori
|1
|OKC Man Arrested For Stealing, Pawning Tools St...
|Mar 24
|inventory
|1
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother
|Mar 24
|Jamie Dundee
|8
|State Auditor Releases Report On Oklahoma Count...
|Mar 24
|inventory
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC