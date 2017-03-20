For many older Americans, costs rise ...

For many older Americans, costs rise under GOP health plan

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Anna Holloway poses for a photo at her home in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Holloway, 60, who received tax subsidies to purchase health insurance on the federal exchange, said she's fearful the new GOP plan could price her out of the market for health insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma state senator found with boy in motel ... 16 hr Death on 2 Legs 26
Wendy Teague Sun MHS1991 77
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... Sun SuckItGoodBoss 11
News Fire Destroys Vacant Bever Family Home In Broke... Sun WarForOil 2
News Local Attorney Concerned About Errors In Shorte... Mar 18 As I see it 2
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mar 17 Injun 18
Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up Mar 17 Gilbert Johnson 8
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,699,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC