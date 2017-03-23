Five of the most common trees in Oklahoma City parks
The recently completed tree inventory provides a wealth of information that city parks officials can use to track the health of trees, plan for future plantings and tree replacements and help protect against diseases and other threats, among other benefits. Here are a few key findings from the project: This medium-sized tree, which is native to China, Korea and Japan, typically grows to be about 40 to 60 feet tall with a 30 to 40 foot spread, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wendy Teague
|11 min
|MHS1991
|81
|Bronze book 1889-1939 Central Star College
|3 hr
|Lori
|1
|OKC Man Arrested For Stealing, Pawning Tools St...
|10 hr
|inventory
|1
|Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother
|10 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|8
|State Auditor Releases Report On Oklahoma Count...
|10 hr
|inventory
|1
|Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignmen...
|11 hr
|confused
|1
|False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08)
|13 hr
|Bishop Caractor
|482
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC