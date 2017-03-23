Five of the most common trees in Okla...

Five of the most common trees in Oklahoma City parks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The recently completed tree inventory provides a wealth of information that city parks officials can use to track the health of trees, plan for future plantings and tree replacements and help protect against diseases and other threats, among other benefits. Here are a few key findings from the project: This medium-sized tree, which is native to China, Korea and Japan, typically grows to be about 40 to 60 feet tall with a 30 to 40 foot spread, according to the Arbor Day Foundation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wendy Teague 11 min MHS1991 81
Bronze book 1889-1939 Central Star College 3 hr Lori 1
News OKC Man Arrested For Stealing, Pawning Tools St... 10 hr inventory 1
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother 10 hr Jamie Dundee 8
News State Auditor Releases Report On Oklahoma Count... 10 hr inventory 1
News Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignmen... 11 hr confused 1
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) 13 hr Bishop Caractor 482
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,600 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC