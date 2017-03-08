Ex-Oklahoma RB Mixon meets with Bengals brass, coaching staff
The former University of Oklahoma standout flew to Cincinnati to meet with members of the Bengals coaching staff and front office, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The two sides had previously met prior to Mixon's pro day in Norman, Oklahoma on March 8, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala previously reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NFL.
Add your comments below
Norman Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo...
|2 hr
|Alvin Boss
|8
|Kimberly Lavonne Cox: Stuck Up
|16 hr
|Jamie Dundee
|7
|Wendy Teague
|Sat
|MHS1991
|73
|OSBI Hopes Reward Cracks Open Cold Case (Jun '07)
|Fri
|Ateupcowgirl
|18
|Anna White-Steide (Sep '16)
|Fri
|Uncle Bens Rice
|28
|Stylist Brandi McCoy
|Fri
|GiantClick
|18
|Suspects In Multi-State Theft Ring Appear In Fe...
|Fri
|lordsofrings
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norman Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC