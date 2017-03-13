Drunk driver reportedly responsible for deadly wrong-way crash in Norman

A man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol is reportedly responsible for a deadly wrong-way crash in Norman. Around 3 a.m. Monday morning, authorities say 33-year-old Robert Norris was driving his Chevy Silverado pickup southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Main St. in Norman when he crashed head-on into 43-year-old Paul Campbell, who was driving a Yamaha motorcycle.

