Drunk driver reportedly responsible for deadly wrong-way crash in Norman
A man accused of driving under the influence of alcohol is reportedly responsible for a deadly wrong-way crash in Norman. Around 3 a.m. Monday morning, authorities say 33-year-old Robert Norris was driving his Chevy Silverado pickup southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35 near Main St. in Norman when he crashed head-on into 43-year-old Paul Campbell, who was driving a Yamaha motorcycle.
