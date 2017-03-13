Del City man charged with murder in alcohol-related death
A Del City man was charged with second-degree murder Monday, hours after authorities say he drove a pickup the wrong way on Interstate 35 and collided with a motorcycle, killing the rider. If found guilty, it will be his fourth conviction related to driving while intoxicated.
