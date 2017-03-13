Del City man charged with murder in a...

Del City man charged with murder in alcohol-related death

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A Del City man was charged with second-degree murder Monday, hours after authorities say he drove a pickup the wrong way on Interstate 35 and collided with a motorcycle, killing the rider. If found guilty, it will be his fourth conviction related to driving while intoxicated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Church of the First Born....Cult and Apostate (Apr '08) 5 hr Sanity 1,704
street outlaws 9 hr Just me 2
Fat Angela Lansdown 9 hr I Know Angela 3
Review: Oklahoma Halfway House Inc (Aug '13) 21 hr Jds wife 19
News OKC Police: 36-Year-Old Man Arrested On Peeping... Mon hesaidhisnameistom 1
News Oklahoma Vice: Whatever happened to bookie Tedd... Mon viceonevicetwoand... 1
News Oklahoma lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do you beat yo... Mon Them Too 12
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,976 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC