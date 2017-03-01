'Dancing With the Stars': There's a r...

'Dancing With the Stars': There's a ringer in the new cast

OK, so we already know who we're putting our money on during Season 24 of "Dancing With the Stars." ABC on Wednesday announced the new cast of celebrities and it includes "Glee" alum Heather Morris.

