Cops: Jammed gun may have saved lives...

Cops: Jammed gun may have saved lives at fraternity

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: CBS News

NORMAN, Okla . - If it weren't for a jammed gun, police say several students could have been shot at a fraternity house at Oklahoma University in Norman Wednesday night, reports CBS affiliate KWTV .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norman Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wendy Teague 3 hr MHS1991 81
Bronze book 1889-1939 Central Star College 6 hr Lori 1
News OKC Man Arrested For Stealing, Pawning Tools St... 13 hr inventory 1
Darlene Thicksten: Horrible Mother 13 hr Jamie Dundee 8
News State Auditor Releases Report On Oklahoma Count... 13 hr inventory 1
News Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignmen... 14 hr confused 1
False Teacher Kenneth Copeland (Mar '08) 16 hr Bishop Caractor 482
See all Norman Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norman Forum Now

Norman Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norman Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Norman, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,798,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC