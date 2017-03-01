Artist, author to speak at library -
Norman author John Dwyer, left, and Durant artist Neal Taylor are shown at the History Center in Oklahoma City during a recent Historical Society kickoff for Dwyer's book. Dwyer and Taylor will be at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library in Durant from 1 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.
