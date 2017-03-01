An Oklahoma City area briefs package

An Oklahoma City area briefs package

Norman Public Library Central will hold "Saving Family Memories" at 6 p.m. Friday in the Lowry Room, 225 N Webster Ave. Author Louise Farmer Smith will lead the workshop, focusing on helping participants write their family histories. The program is part of this year's Pioneer Library System Big Read and is for ages 12 and older.

