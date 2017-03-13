American Hotel Income Properties Reit...

American Hotel Income Properties Reit LP Announces Sale of Hotel...

The Norman Property was acquired in June 2015 as part of a larger portfolio acquisition, and, with the continued weakness in the Oklahoma market expected during 2017, AHIP strategically sold the Norman Property and will redeploy the proceeds to more productive uses. After repayment of the outstanding mortgage and transaction related costs, AHIP will realize net proceeds of approximately US$2.4 million.

