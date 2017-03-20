Also, Darren Criss and Teri Hatcher visit 'Supergirl,' and 'The Voice launches its Battle Rounds.

Mr. T is among the new batch of celebrities as "Dancing With the Stars" kicks off its 24th season. "Dancing With the Stars" : Can Mr. T bust a move without hurting himself? Is Simone Biles as strong in the ballroom as she is on the balance beam? We'll find out as the popular reality series waltzes into its 24th season with a cast that also features Bonner Bolton, Charo, Chris Kattan, David Ross, Erika Jayne, Heather Morris, Simone Biles, Nancy Kerrigan, Nick Viall, Normani Kordei and Rashad Jennings.

