Al Roker visits OU, sets world records

Lightning, clouds, rain and finally sunshine hit the University of Oklahoma early Monday morning as "Rokerthon 3: Storming Into the Madness" and the "Today Show" rolled into the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium to have some fun and break some Guinness World Records. Roker chose to start his week at OU because the school's application showed not only the students wanted to spend some time with the "Today Show's" weatherman and co-host, but the administration was just as excited.

